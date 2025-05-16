Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Given New $11.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Mizuho from $12.00 to $11.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Talos Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Talos Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.25.

Shares of Talos Energy stock opened at $8.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $12.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200 day moving average of $9.36.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in Talos Energy by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,173,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,149,000 after buying an additional 210,687 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth $592,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 603,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,858,000 after acquiring an additional 15,686 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Talos Energy by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,077,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,464,000 after acquiring an additional 42,606 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Mexico. It also engages in the development of carbon capture and sequestration. Talos Energy Inc was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

