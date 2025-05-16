John M. Pasquesi Sells 75,060 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) Stock

Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) insider John M. Pasquesi sold 75,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $7,056,390.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 579,218 shares in the company, valued at $54,452,284.18. The trade was a 11.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Arch Capital Group Stock Up 3.0%

Shares of NASDAQ ACGL opened at $93.54 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of $82.49 and a 12 month high of $116.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.64.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.05). Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 24.73% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.45 EPS. Arch Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 116.3% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in Arch Capital Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACGL. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $104.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Arch Capital Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Arch Capital Group from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Arch Capital Group in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Arch Capital Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, reinsurance, and mortgage insurance products worldwide. The company's Insurance segment offers primary and excess casualty coverages; loss sensitive primary casualty insurance programs; directors' and officers' liability, errors and omissions liability, employment practices and fiduciary liability, crime, professional indemnity, and other financial related coverages; medical professional and general liability insurance coverages; and workers' compensation and umbrella liability, as well as commercial automobile and inland marine products.

