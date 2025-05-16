David Riches Sells 200,000 Shares of GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP) Stock

GenusPlus Group Limited (ASX:GNP – Get Free Report) insider David Riches sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.93 ($1.88), for a total value of A$585,200.00 ($375,128.21).

David Riches also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 23rd, David Riches sold 600,000 shares of GenusPlus Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of A$2.58 ($1.65), for a total value of A$1,548,600.00 ($992,692.31).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $515.33 million, a P/E ratio of 27.31 and a beta of 0.29.

GenusPlus Group Company Profile

GenusPlus Group Ltd engages in the installation, construction, and maintenance of power and communication systems in Australia. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Communications, and Industrial. It offers various services, including planning, designing, constructing, operating, testing, maintaining, managing, and decommissioning power network assets for electricity utilities, infrastructure developers, telecommunications networks, and mining companies.

