Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Minerva Neurosciences in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Minerva Neurosciences Trading Up 1.1%

NERV opened at $1.56 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.97. Minerva Neurosciences has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.69. The company has a market cap of $10.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of -0.50.

Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.57. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Minerva Neurosciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 25,764 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 8,525 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 36,878 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 13,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apella Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.56% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences Company Profile

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of product candidates for the treatment of central nervous system diseases. Its lead product candidate is roluperidone (MIN-101) for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia, currently submitted an New Drug Application (NDA); and MIN-301, a soluble recombinant form of the neuregulin-1b1 protein for the treatment of Parkinson's disease and other neurodegenerative disorders.

