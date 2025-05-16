Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Price Target Raised to $138.00

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Mizuho from $132.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

PSX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on Phillips 66 from $136.00 to $133.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.86.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $124.88 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.57 and its 200-day moving average is $119.23. The company has a market cap of $50.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.83. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $91.01 and a 12 month high of $150.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.90) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.97). The business had revenue of $31.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.93 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 19th. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.34%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSX. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 120.0% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. 76.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

