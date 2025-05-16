Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy” Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PGR. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Progressive from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.65.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $280.60 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $275.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.25. Progressive has a twelve month low of $201.34 and a twelve month high of $292.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.40.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.37. Progressive had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The company had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.87 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Progressive will post 14.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 3rd. Progressive’s payout ratio is 2.70%.

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,616,766.16. This represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Patrick K. Callahan sold 4,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.70, for a total transaction of $1,305,919.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,248,922.70. The trade was a 23.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,894 shares of company stock valued at $11,020,097 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PGR. Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Progressive by 24.3% during the fourth quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Progressive by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Progressive by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital increased its position in Progressive by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 7,983 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

