Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.
Materialise Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Materialise has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $307.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.63.
Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Materialise had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Trading of Materialise
About Materialise
Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Materialise
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- How to Use High Beta Stocks to Maximize Your Investing Profits
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.