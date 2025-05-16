Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Shares of NASDAQ MTLS opened at $5.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.65. Materialise has a one year low of $3.93 and a one year high of $9.69. The company has a market capitalization of $307.16 million, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.63.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.03). Materialise had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $71.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Materialise will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTLS. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 45.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,933 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,473 shares during the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the first quarter worth about $49,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Materialise by 69.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 15,503 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 6,338 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Materialise in the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing and medical software, and 3D printing services in the Americas, Europe and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Materialise Software, Materialise Medical, and Materialise Manufacturing. The Materialise Software segment offers software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

