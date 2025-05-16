Susquehanna Issues Pessimistic Forecast for PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) Stock Price

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by investment analysts at Susquehanna from $16.00 to $14.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 56.08% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, PagSeguro Digital has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $11.63.

PagSeguro Digital Stock Performance

Shares of PagSeguro Digital stock opened at $8.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.67 and a 200 day moving average of $7.78. PagSeguro Digital has a fifty-two week low of $6.11 and a fifty-two week high of $14.82.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $857.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $914.45 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 11.12% and a return on equity of 15.49%. Analysts forecast that PagSeguro Digital will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of PagSeguro Digital

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 249.1% in the 1st quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 228,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 162,907 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $2,198,000. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in PagSeguro Digital by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 308,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,602 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Company Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides financial technology solutions and services for consumers, individual entrepreneurs, micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized companies in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, a digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; PagBank digital account, which offers payment and banking services through the PagBank mobile app, as well as centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem; and PlugPag, a tool for medium-sized and larger merchants that enables them to connect their point of sale (POS) device directly to their enterprise resource planning software or sales automation system through Bluetooth.

Featured Articles

