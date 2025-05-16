Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Research Coverage Started at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on POR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $44.00 price target (down previously from $50.00) on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $47.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.45.

POR opened at $42.21 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $40.05 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.57.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Portland General Electric had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of $928.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $977.02 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 24th. This is a boost from Portland General Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is presently 73.94%.

In other Portland General Electric news, EVP Benjamin Felton sold 1,845 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $79,371.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,404,430.92. The trade was a 5.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph R. Trpik, Jr. sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.32, for a total transaction of $56,815.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,960 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,587.20. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,795 shares of company stock valued at $159,946. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of POR. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Portland General Electric by 62.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 29,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,305,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 4.6% during the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 5,905 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Portland General Electric by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. It operates six thermal plants, three wind farms, and seven hydroelectric facilities. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,254 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 413 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 554 miles of 115 kilovolt line; and served 934 thousand retail customers in 51 cities.

