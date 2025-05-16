UBS Group Cuts Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) Price Target to $16.00

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE – Free Report) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

PINE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $19.00 target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Jones Trading reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust from $19.25 to $18.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.97.

Shares of NYSE:PINE opened at $15.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.64. The company has a market cap of $214.86 million, a PE ratio of 107.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.60. Alpine Income Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of $14.51 and a fifty-two week high of $19.42.

In related news, Director Andrew C. Richardson sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.64, for a total transaction of $33,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,259.52. This represents a 10.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 9.6% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 950,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,893,000 after acquiring an additional 83,620 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 297,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after acquiring an additional 18,293 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 198,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 26,305 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 193,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,239,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust by 2,385.0% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 192,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 184,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns and dependable cash dividends by investing in, owning and operating a portfolio of single tenant net leased properties that are predominately leased to high-quality publicly traded and credit-rated tenants.

