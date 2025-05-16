Neumora Therapeutics’ (NMRA) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $5.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NMRA. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $1.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Neumora Therapeutics from $30.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered Neumora Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neumora Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.29.

NASDAQ NMRA opened at $0.67 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $107.69 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 2.96. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.42. Neumora Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.61 and a 1-year high of $17.19.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.02). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Neumora Therapeutics will post -1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 2.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 64,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $363,000. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Neumora Therapeutics by 299.6% during the fourth quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 104,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after purchasing an additional 78,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.65% of the company’s stock.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

