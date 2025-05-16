PVH (NYSE:PVH) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 16.90% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $91.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price (down from $83.00) on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $139.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $70.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of PVH from $95.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.67.

NYSE PVH opened at $85.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.70. PVH has a 52-week low of $59.28 and a 52-week high of $124.68. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.81.

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The textile maker reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. PVH had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 11.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in PVH by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 282 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in PVH in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in PVH by 30.0% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. 97.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, and Heritage Brands Wholesale segments. It designs and markets men's, women's, and children's branded apparel, footwear and accessories, underwear, sleepwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage, dresses, suits and swimwear, activewear, sportswear, socks and accessories, outerwear, golf products, footwear, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, dress shirts, handbags, fragrance, small leather goods, and other related products; and men's and boy's tailored clothing products, duvets, pillows, mattress pads and toppers, and feather beds.

