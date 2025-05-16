Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Free Report) by 49.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,315 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,131 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 35,299 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,602 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 27,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,123,000 after buying an additional 2,287 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 41.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $433,000 after buying an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at about $410,000. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 219,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,990,000 after buying an additional 9,462 shares during the last quarter. 82.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. KeyCorp raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley set a $140.00 target price on shares of Steel Dynamics and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.44.

Steel Dynamics Price Performance

STLD opened at $133.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.44. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.56. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $124.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.17 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 17.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Steel Dynamics Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.42%.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. The Steel Operations segment offers hot rolled, cold rolled, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing steel bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars; channels, angles, flats, merchant rounds, and reinforcing steel bars; and specialty shapes and light structural steel products.

