Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $929,000 in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 21,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2,394.1% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the 4th quarter worth $214,000. 99.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, KeyCorp raised La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th.

Shares of La-Z-Boy stock opened at $44.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.33. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12 month low of $33.34 and a 12 month high of $48.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.40.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $521.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.92%. Analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

