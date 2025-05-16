Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Sells 2,613 Shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,858 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UBS. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 37,205 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 6,638 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in UBS Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 206,803 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,270,000 after purchasing an additional 29,367 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd raised its holdings in UBS Group by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd now owns 2,090,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,908,000 after purchasing an additional 272,789 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 98.9% in the fourth quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,230 shares of the bank’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in UBS Group by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 5,994 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:UBS opened at $33.31 on Friday. UBS Group AG has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $35.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a market cap of $106.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.91 and a beta of 1.15.

UBS Group ( NYSE:UBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. UBS Group had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.19 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on UBS. Bank of America downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of UBS Group in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of UBS Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of UBS Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of UBS Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

UBS Group AG provides financial advice and solutions to private, institutional, and corporate clients worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Global Wealth Management, Personal & Corporate Banking, Asset Management, Investment Bank, and Non-core and Legacy. The company offers investment advice, estate and wealth planning, investing, corporate and banking, and investment management, as well as mortgage, securities-based, and structured lending solutions.

