Janus Henderson Group PLC Has $22.33 Million Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 15.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 210,539 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 38,090 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $22,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SE. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $463,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,153 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 12,634 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,458 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the 4th quarter worth $315,000. 59.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Phillip Securities raised SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Barclays increased their target price on SEA from $182.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital increased their target price on SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of SEA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of SEA in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.23.

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $164.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.98 billion, a PE ratio of 1,097.47 and a beta of 1.70. Sea Limited has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $164.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.04.

About SEA

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

