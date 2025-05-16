Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 1,593,378 Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI)

Janus Henderson Group PLC cut its stake in Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,525,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,593,378 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Janus International Group were worth $18,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 109.3% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Janus International Group by 108.8% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,918 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 4,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Janus International Group by 9,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 9,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Janus International Group alerts:

Janus International Group Price Performance

Janus International Group stock opened at $8.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.20. Janus International Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $15.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a current ratio of 2.80.

Janus International Group ( NYSE:JBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.05. Janus International Group had a return on equity of 21.10% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $210.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Janus International Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, May 15th that permits the company to buyback $75.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp increased their price target on Janus International Group from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on JBI

About Janus International Group

(Free Report)

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Janus International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.