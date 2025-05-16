Janus Henderson Group PLC Decreases Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its position in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 308,735 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 69,740 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 1.02% of Gibraltar Industries worth $18,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,541,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,769,000 after acquiring an additional 397,313 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 570,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,604,000 after acquiring an additional 140,784 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 52.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,465 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,341,000 after acquiring an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 192,098 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,315,000 after acquiring an additional 82,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 124.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 129,043 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 71,532 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Gibraltar Industries alerts:

Insider Activity at Gibraltar Industries

In related news, Director James B. Nish sold 1,172 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total value of $68,222.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,976 shares in the company, valued at $697,122.96. This represents a 8.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ROCK

Gibraltar Industries Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $61.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.30. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.96 and a twelve month high of $81.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.26.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The construction company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $290.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.77 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 13.19%. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Gibraltar Industries

(Free Report)

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROCK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gibraltar Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gibraltar Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.