Janus Henderson Group PLC Trims Stake in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 167,476 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 93,114 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $23,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC lifted its holdings in shares of Paychex by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 2,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc raised its stake in Paychex by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,484 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 67,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth raised its stake in Paychex by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 95,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,473,000 after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Paychex by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PAYX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Paychex from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Cfra Research raised Paychex to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Paychex from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on Paychex from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.00.

Paychex Stock Performance

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $154.43 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $145.59. Paychex, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.40 and a 12-month high of $158.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The business services provider reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.28% and a net margin of 32.02%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 12th. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 90.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joseph M. Velli sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.25, for a total value of $544,762.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 78,455 shares in the company, valued at $11,709,408.75. This represents a 4.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated human capital management solutions (HCM) for payroll, benefits, human resources (HR), and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

