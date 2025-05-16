Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 82,024 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $20,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP now owns 4,101 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Gen Wealth Partners Inc now owns 2,163 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordatus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,012 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LOW opened at $232.33 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01. The company has a market capitalization of $130.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.31 and its 200-day moving average is $246.13.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.10. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.19% and a negative return on equity of 47.55%. The company had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.29 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 23rd. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.67%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOW shares. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $253.00 target price (down previously from $269.00) on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.00.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

