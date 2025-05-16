Janus Henderson Group PLC Boosts Holdings in TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in shares of TowneBank (NASDAQ:TOWN – Free Report) by 6.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 787,667 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 46,678 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in TowneBank were worth $26,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in TowneBank by 258.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,434 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TowneBank by 807.8% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of TowneBank during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of TowneBank by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TOWN opened at $35.25 on Friday. TowneBank has a 1 year low of $25.70 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.59. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.79.

TowneBank ( NASDAQ:TOWN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.07. TowneBank had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 15.77%. The business had revenue of $190.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.48 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that TowneBank will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. This is an increase from TowneBank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. TowneBank’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

TOWN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of TowneBank in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Hovde Group lifted their price objective on TowneBank from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.

TowneBank provides retail and commercial banking services for individuals, commercial enterprises, and professionals. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Realty, and Insurance. It accepts various deposits, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money rate savings, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

