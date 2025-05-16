Janus Henderson Group PLC Takes Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 78,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,873,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Health Care ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,798,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,176,000 after buying an additional 232,733 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 954,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,052,000 after buying an additional 62,106 shares during the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 747,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,729,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,651,000 after buying an additional 48,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 5,147.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 542,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,500,000 after buying an additional 531,672 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VHT opened at $239.77 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.71. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52-week low of $234.11 and a 52-week high of $289.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.47.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

