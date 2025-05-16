Janus Henderson Group PLC Sells 58,030 Shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

Janus Henderson Group PLC reduced its stake in shares of AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 196,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 58,030 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 0.10% of AerCap worth $18,782,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,711,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 18,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,786,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 95.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 91,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,687,000 after buying an additional 44,797 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its holdings in AerCap by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 3,097,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,463,000 after buying an additional 38,264 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in AerCap by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 127,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,174,000 after buying an additional 14,619 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE AER opened at $113.69 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 52-week low of $82.21 and a 52-week high of $115.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.24 and a 200-day moving average of $98.51.

AerCap ( NYSE:AER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.69 by $0.99. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AerCap announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. AerCap’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

Several research firms recently commented on AER. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group downgraded shares of AerCap to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.25.

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

