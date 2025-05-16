Northway Financial (OTCMKTS:NWYF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Northway Financial, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NWYF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $35.66 and traded as low as $35.50. Northway Financial shares last traded at $35.50, with a volume of 100 shares.
Northway Financial Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.66.
Northway Financial Company Profile
Northway Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Northway Bank, provides various financial products and services in New Hampshire. The company offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and municipal deposit accounts; certificates of deposit (CD); and debit and credit cards.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Northway Financial
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- Why is the Ex-Dividend Date Significant to Investors?
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Northway Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northway Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.