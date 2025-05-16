ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL) Stock Price Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (NYSEARCA:BOIL – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $61.66 and traded as low as $56.59. ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas shares last traded at $56.66, with a volume of 2,364,386 shares.

ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.39 and its 200 day moving average is $61.66.

Get ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BOIL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas during the 1st quarter valued at $273,000.

About ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas

The ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas (BOIL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Natural Gas Subindex index. The fund provides 2x the daily return of an index that measures the price performance of natural gas as reflected through publicly traded natural gas futures contracts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Bloomberg Natural Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.