Symphony International (LON:SIHL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Symphony International Holding (LON:SIHL – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.35 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.31 ($0.00). Symphony International shares last traded at GBX 0.31 ($0.00), with a volume of 1,470 shares changing hands.

Symphony International Stock Down 5.7%

The firm has a market cap of £1.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 0.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 21.56, a quick ratio of 26.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

About Symphony International

Symphony International Holdings Limited is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in investments in early stage, management buy-outs, emerging growth, management buy-ins, restructurings, special situations, and the provision of growth capital for later-stage development and expansion.

