Reliability (OTCMKTS:RLBY) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Reliability Incorporated (OTCMKTS:RLBY – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.06 and traded as low as $0.04. Reliability shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 43,829 shares.

Reliability Stock Down 18.7%

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.

Reliability Company Profile

Reliability Incorporated, through its subsidiary, The Maslow Media Group, Inc, provides workforce solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Employer of Record, Recruiting and Staffing, Video and Multimedia Production resources, and Direct Hire. The company provides state employment registration, employee onboarding/offboarding, payroll processing, benefits offerings and administration, workers compensation claim management, employee relations, regulatory compliance, and on-site workforce management services, as well as management of state/county/city mandated employee benefits, such as paid safe and sick leaves, and locality mandated training and unemployment claims administration.

