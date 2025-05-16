Q.E.P. (OTCMKTS:QEPC) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Q.E.P. Co., Inc. (OTCMKTS:QEPC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.30 and traded as low as $37.50. Q.E.P. shares last traded at $37.50, with a volume of 1,360 shares.
Q.E.P. Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $126.60 million, a PE ratio of 47.32 and a beta of -0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.30.
Q.E.P. Company Profile
Q.E.P. Co, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flooring installation solutions for commercial and home improvement projects worldwide. The company’s product portfolio includes tile saws, blades, and accessories; tile cutters and accessories; hand tools; tile spacers and leveling systems; suction cups; trowels and floats; mixers and paddles; drill bits, hole saws, and jigsaw blades; scarpers and blades; clean-up, repair, and maintenance products; knee pads and safety products; underlayment products; installation kits; and cement boards tools.
