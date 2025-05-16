International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.98 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 111.79 ($1.49). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.51), with a volume of 2,422,706 shares trading hands.
International Public Partnerships Trading Up 0.2%
The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.98.
International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. International Public Partnerships had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 52.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Public Partnerships will post 1060.0000297 earnings per share for the current year.
International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend
Insider Transactions at International Public Partnerships
In other International Public Partnerships news, insider Giles Adu purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($37,263.77). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About International Public Partnerships
INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Public Partnerships
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- Best Energy Stocks – Energy Stocks to Buy Now
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for International Public Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Public Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.