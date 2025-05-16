International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPPGet Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.98 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 111.79 ($1.49). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.51), with a volume of 2,422,706 shares trading hands.

International Public Partnerships Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.98.

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPPGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. International Public Partnerships had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 52.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Public Partnerships will post 1060.0000297 earnings per share for the current year.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a GBX 8.92 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is 345.14%.

Insider Transactions at International Public Partnerships

In other International Public Partnerships news, insider Giles Adu purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($37,263.77). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Public Partnerships

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

