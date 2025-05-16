International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 116.98 ($1.56) and traded as low as GBX 111.79 ($1.49). International Public Partnerships shares last traded at GBX 113.60 ($1.51), with a volume of 2,422,706 shares trading hands.

International Public Partnerships Trading Up 0.2%

The firm has a market capitalization of £2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 112.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 116.98.

International Public Partnerships (LON:INPP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 28th. The company reported GBX 2 ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. International Public Partnerships had a return on equity of 1.54% and a net margin of 52.68%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Public Partnerships will post 1060.0000297 earnings per share for the current year.

International Public Partnerships Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at International Public Partnerships

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a GBX 8.92 ($0.12) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.09%. This is a positive change from International Public Partnerships’s previous dividend of $4.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. International Public Partnerships’s dividend payout ratio is 345.14%.

In other International Public Partnerships news, insider Giles Adu purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 112 ($1.49) per share, for a total transaction of £28,000 ($37,263.77). 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About International Public Partnerships

INPP is a global infrastructure fund that invests in high-quality infrastructure projects and businesses that are sustainable over the long-term. INPP aims to provide our investors with stable, long-term, inflation-linked returns, based on growing dividends and the potential for capital appreciation.

