Janus Henderson Group PLC Grows Position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 657.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 348,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 302,512 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $16,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $243,901,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 138.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,558,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,241,000 after buying an additional 4,969,073 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,179,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Yum China during the 4th quarter valued at about $199,722,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Yum China by 399.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,727,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,556,000 after buying an additional 2,980,589 shares during the period. 85.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. This trade represents a 6.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joey Wat sold 37,252 shares of Yum China stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $1,851,796.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 382,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,021,879.47. The trade was a 8.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on YUMC shares. Daiwa America upgraded Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.70.

Yum China Price Performance

YUMC stock opened at $44.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.50 and a 52-week high of $53.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.33. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.27.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Yum China’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Yum China’s payout ratio is 40.17%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

