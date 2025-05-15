Cybersecurity Stocks To Watch Now – May 14th

Alphabet, CrowdStrike, Dell Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, Fortinet, Parsons, and Emerson Electric are the seven Cybersecurity stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Cybersecurity stocks are shares in companies that develop and sell products or services—such as software, hardware, consulting, and managed security solutions—designed to protect networks, systems, and data from cyber threats. These firms focus on threat prevention, detection, and response to safeguard against hacking, malware, and other attacks. Investors buy cybersecurity stocks to gain exposure to the growing demand for digital security driven by rising cyber-risk and regulatory requirements. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Cybersecurity stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $7.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,209,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,872,537. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $2.02 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $140.53 and a 12-month high of $207.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $158.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $175.12.

CrowdStrike (CRWD)

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

CRWD traded down $4.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $435.95. 1,044,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,086,213. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $379.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.03. The firm has a market cap of $108.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 855.09, a P/E/G ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.22. CrowdStrike has a 1 year low of $200.81 and a 1 year high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.86.

Dell Technologies (DELL)

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

DELL traded up $3.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $111.35. 3,498,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,402,064. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.78. The firm has a market cap of $77.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99. Dell Technologies has a 1 year low of $66.25 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Palo Alto Networks (PANW)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

NASDAQ PANW traded down $1.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $190.80. 1,761,004 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,719,310. The company has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a PE ratio of 107.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. Palo Alto Networks has a 52 week low of $142.01 and a 52 week high of $208.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $184.90.

Fortinet (FTNT)

Fortinet, Inc. provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

FTNT stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $104.13. The stock had a trading volume of 1,377,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,943,486. The stock has a market cap of $79.63 billion, a PE ratio of 46.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.80. Fortinet has a 52-week low of $54.57 and a 52-week high of $114.82.

Parsons (PSN)

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

PSN stock traded up $2.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $68.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,693,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,084. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a PE ratio of 89.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.57. Parsons has a 52-week low of $54.56 and a 52-week high of $114.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Emerson Electric (EMR)

Emerson Electric Co., a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

EMR stock traded up $0.29 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $121.78. The stock had a trading volume of 905,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,883,323. Emerson Electric has a twelve month low of $90.06 and a twelve month high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $106.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.69.

