Raiffeisen Bank International AG Invests $13.85 Million in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 199,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $13,847,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 23,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,634,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 787 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. MJP Associates Inc. ADV lifted its position in Amphenol by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 7,324 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Amphenol by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,483 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Amphenol by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amphenol

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 2,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.73, for a total transaction of $151,460,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,002,507 shares in the company, valued at $151,649,855.11. This trade represents a 49.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.28, for a total transaction of $10,115,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,178,500 shares of company stock worth $241,903,805 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Amphenol from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.62.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.1%

APH opened at $85.70 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.77 and a fifty-two week high of $86.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.43 and a 200-day moving average of $70.16.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 32.04%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

