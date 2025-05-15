Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Boosted by Quadcap Wealth Management LLC

Quadcap Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,483 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Visa accounts for 0.7% of Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,927 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. RMR Wealth Builders grew its holdings in Visa by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 15,885 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,020,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Christensen King & Associates Investment Services Inc. acquired a new position in Visa during the fourth quarter worth about $227,000. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in Visa by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 5,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Signal Advisors Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 21.0% during the fourth quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 17,376 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,491,000 after acquiring an additional 3,013 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of V stock opened at $356.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $337.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The company has a market capitalization of $661.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.57 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

V has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Friday, March 21st. Macquarie dropped their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.38.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. The trade was a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.44, for a total value of $3,020,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,186.28. This represents a 94.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

