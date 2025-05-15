Nicholas Investment Partners LP Invests $319,000 in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Nicholas Investment Partners LP bought a new position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 605 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $319,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Night Owl Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Night Owl Capital Management LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $25,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,762 shares during the last quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 10,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $5,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,610,333 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,007,373,000 after purchasing an additional 71,874 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 514,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $270,910,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC now owns 484 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total value of $3,813,337.76. Following the sale, the insider now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,459,292.32. This represents a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. This represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,207 shares of company stock worth $12,664,529 over the last 90 days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on MA. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $572.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $633.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $635.00 target price (up from $591.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $606.25.

Mastercard Price Performance

MA stock opened at $572.89 on Thursday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $428.86 and a 52 week high of $582.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $533.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $534.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $522.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.31 earnings per share. Mastercard’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

