Raiffeisen Bank International AG Acquires New Position in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,177,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Meta Platforms by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 191,198,005 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $111,948,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,502,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Meta Platforms by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 49,181,127 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $28,719,970,000 after buying an additional 1,020,519 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,317,434 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,777,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,049,121 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,317,105 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $23,606,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Meta Platforms in the 4th quarter worth $19,949,512,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Javier Olivan sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $631.25, for a total transaction of $383,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,629,887.50. This trade represents a 19.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.07, for a total transaction of $677,920.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,341,737.09. This trade represents a 2.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 99,932 shares of company stock worth $69,021,252. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Up 0.5%

Meta Platforms stock opened at $659.36 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $569.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $605.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $442.65 and a one year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The social networking company reported $6.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $1.10. The company had revenue of $42.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.45 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 37.91% and a return on equity of 38.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Arete Research upgraded Meta Platforms to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Meta Platforms from $800.00 to $700.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $725.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $624.00 to $676.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Argus set a $775.00 target price on shares of Meta Platforms in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $696.45.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

