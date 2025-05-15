Raiffeisen Bank International AG Makes New Investment in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 248,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,732,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 58,547,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,562,498,000 after purchasing an additional 2,572,488 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,877,457 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,270,379,000 after buying an additional 231,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,602,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,031,632,000 after buying an additional 294,316 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,210,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,391,957,000 after buying an additional 1,683,256 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 19,392,159 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,829,757,000 after buying an additional 1,102,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $166.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.47. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $133.57 and a twelve month high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $834.10 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 40.51%. As a group, research analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

