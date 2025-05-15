Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Redmile Group LLC

Redmile Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,676 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 2,065 shares during the quarter. Redmile Group LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $11,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. grew its position in Stryker by 618.2% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, VSM Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Stryker alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on SYK shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Stryker from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Stryker from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $427.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Stryker from $425.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Argus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $427.05.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 2,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.07, for a total transaction of $941,586.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 14,895 shares in the company, valued at $5,705,827.65. This represents a 14.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 200,000 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $376.96, for a total transaction of $75,392,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,417,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,195,208.96. This trade represents a 5.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Down 0.3%

SYK stock opened at $386.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $314.93 and a 12 month high of $406.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.49 billion, a PE ratio of 49.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $374.90.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.11. Stryker had a return on equity of 23.58% and a net margin of 13.25%. The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 13.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.41%.

Stryker Profile

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.