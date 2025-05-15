Rep. Bruce Westerman Sells Off Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Representative Bruce Westerman (R-Arkansas) recently sold shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V). In a filing disclosed on May 12th, the Representative disclosed that they had sold between $1,001 and $15,000 in Visa stock on April 21st. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “FISHER IRA” account.

Representative Bruce Westerman also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of UniCredit (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) on 4/21/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) on 4/21/2025.

NYSE:V opened at $356.11 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $328.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $252.70 and a twelve month high of $366.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $661.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.90, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.08. Visa had a return on equity of 54.79% and a net margin of 54.27%. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.72%.

Several research firms recently commented on V. Macquarie reduced their price target on Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $331.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Visa in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.38.

In other news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total transaction of $889,868.50. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 14,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.04, for a total value of $5,259,207.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,671.52. This trade represents a 35.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,948 shares of company stock worth $41,548,282 over the last quarter. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Visa by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Yeomans Consulting Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Visa by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Representative Westerman

Bruce Westerman (Republican Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2015. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Westerman (Republican Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent Arkansas’ 4th Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Westerman earned his BSBAGE in biological and agricultural engineering from the University of Arkansas in 1990 and his MF in forestry from Yale University in 2001. His professional experience includes working as a plant engineer for Riceland Foods and an engineer/forester for Mid-South Engineering Company.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

