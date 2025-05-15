Private Capital Management LLC Sells 269 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Private Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,319 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,699,478 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $246,152,000 after buying an additional 168,788 shares during the period. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadcap Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its position in Chevron by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 208,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,135,000 after buying an additional 58,701 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV boosted its position in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Capital Management LLC NV now owns 13,918 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,016,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, Mufg Securities Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,573,000. 72.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chevron Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $141.22 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $147.20 and its 200 day moving average is $151.87. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $132.04 and a 52 week high of $168.96. The stock has a market cap of $246.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.53, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.03. Chevron had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $47.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 10.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th will be paid a $1.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays lowered shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered shares of Chevron to a “cautious” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.24.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

