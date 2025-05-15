Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Boosts Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 146.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,047 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Capital One Financial by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,042,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $156,058,000 after purchasing an additional 29,416 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $308,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new position in Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $387,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on COF. Argus upgraded shares of Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $219.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America raised shares of Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $207.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This trade represents a 2.86% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $196.59 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $75.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $210.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.21.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

