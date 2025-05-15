Quantinno Capital Management LP Acquires 14,509 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Quantinno Capital Management LP lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,908 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 14,509 shares during the quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $13,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TSM. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 53.8% in the 4th quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 3,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Wynn Capital LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Wynn Capital LLC now owns 6,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $697,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Friday, April 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $212.00.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 0.1%

TSM stock opened at $194.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $187.47. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $133.57 and a 12 month high of $226.40.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.09. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 40.51% and a return on equity of 30.47%. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.10 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

