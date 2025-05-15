Promising Gold Stocks To Watch Now – May 12th

Robinhood Markets, Coca-Cola, Newmont, Agnico Eagle Mines, and Wayfair are the five Gold stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Gold stocks are shares of publicly traded companies primarily involved in the exploration, mining and processing of gold. By buying these equities, investors gain exposure to the price of gold and can hedge against inflation or broader market volatility. The value of gold stocks is driven both by changes in the gold price and by company-specific factors such as production costs, reserve levels and operational efficiency. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Gold stocks within the last several days.

Robinhood Markets (HOOD)

Robinhood Markets, Inc. operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD traded up $2.76 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,249,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,107,503. The company has a market capitalization of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 36.61, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $43.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.61. Robinhood Markets has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $66.91.

Coca-Cola (KO)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

KO traded down $1.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.22. The company had a trading volume of 9,440,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,040,588. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $297.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.02, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. Coca-Cola has a 12-month low of $60.62 and a 12-month high of $74.38.

Newmont (NEM)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded down $3.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.54. The company had a trading volume of 11,296,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,850,000. The firm has a market cap of $56.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.88. Newmont has a 12 month low of $36.86 and a 12 month high of $58.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

Shares of AEM stock traded down $11.63 on Monday, reaching $105.69. The company had a trading volume of 4,813,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,050,802. The stock has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.96, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $109.90 and a 200-day moving average of $94.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of $63.01 and a 12 month high of $126.75.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Shares of NYSE:W traded up $7.06 on Monday, hitting $39.85. The company had a trading volume of 9,263,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,686,556. Wayfair has a 1-year low of $20.41 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.10.

