Port Capital LLC Raises Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Port Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 382,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,511 shares during the quarter. Intercontinental Exchange comprises approximately 2.6% of Port Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Port Capital LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $56,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 6,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crestmont Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Crestmont Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Judith A. Sprieser sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.00, for a total transaction of $418,170.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $3,396,876. The trade was a 10.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher Scott Edmonds sold 6,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.99, for a total transaction of $1,141,209.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,001,144.28. This trade represents a 27.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 42,368 shares of company stock valued at $7,077,789. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ICE opened at $171.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.12. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12 month low of $131.79 and a 12 month high of $179.44. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $167.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.14.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.02. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ICE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $190.00 to $189.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $189.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $181.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $237.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.93.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

