Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Purchased by Quantinno Capital Management LP

Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,387.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 165,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,575 shares during the period. Quantinno Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $11,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Financial Perspectives Inc increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 908.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Perspectives Inc now owns 343 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the period. Fairway Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 900.0% during the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, West Paces Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lowered their target price on Lam Research from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Lam Research from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Lam Research from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.56.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its 200-day moving average is $75.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market capitalization of $108.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.64. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $56.32 and a fifty-two week high of $113.00.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.64 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.49% and a return on equity of 51.86%. The firm’s revenue was up 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 179,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.