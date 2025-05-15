Biotech Stocks Worth Watching – May 14th

AbbVie, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Septerna, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Danaher, Illumina, and Lumentum are the seven Biotech stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Biotech stocks represent shares in companies that apply cellular and molecular biology to develop products—most commonly new drugs, therapies and diagnostic tools—for healthcare, agriculture and industrial applications. They tend to be highly volatile and carry elevated risk because their valuations hinge on R&D milestones, clinical trial outcomes and regulatory approvals, which can drive significant gains or steep losses. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Biotech stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

AbbVie (ABBV)

AbbVie Inc. discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $8.05 on Wednesday, hitting $179.95. The stock had a trading volume of 4,310,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,278,170. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.94. AbbVie has a 52-week low of $153.58 and a 52-week high of $218.66. The stock has a market cap of $318.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.23.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ABBV

Thermo Fisher Scientific (TMO)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, and bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $14.84 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $414.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,039,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,276,660. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $460.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $513.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12-month low of $401.75 and a 12-month high of $627.88. The company has a market cap of $156.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TMO

Septerna (SEPN)

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new era of G protein-coupled receptor (GPCR) oral small molecule drug discovery powered by our proprietary Native Complex Platform™. Our industrial-scale platform aims to unlock the full potential of GPCR therapies and has led to the discovery and development of our deep pipeline of product candidates focused initially on treating patients in three therapeutic areas: endocrinology, immunology and inflammation, and metabolic diseases.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEPN traded up $2.99 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.72. 28,730,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,404. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.44. Septerna has a one year low of $4.17 and a one year high of $28.99.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SEPN

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (VRTX)

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis (CF). It markets TRIKAFTA/KAFTRIO for people with CF with at least one F508del mutation for 2 years of age or older; SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI for people with CF for 6 years of age or older; ORKAMBI for CF patients 1 year or older; and KALYDECO for the treatment of patients with 1 year or older who have CF with ivacaftor.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $12.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $419.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,398,011. The stock has a market cap of $107.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.35. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $377.85 and a one year high of $519.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $486.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $465.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTX

Danaher (DHR)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Danaher stock traded down $6.22 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,319,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,389,527. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.54. Danaher has a 1-year low of $171.00 and a 1-year high of $281.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Read Our Latest Research Report on DHR

Illumina (ILMN)

Illumina, Inc. offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Shares of Illumina stock traded down $0.97 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $79.33. 2,072,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,292,985. The business has a 50-day moving average of $78.77 and a 200 day moving average of $112.48. Illumina has a fifty-two week low of $68.70 and a fifty-two week high of $156.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ILMN

Lumentum (LITE)

Lumentum Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

LITE stock traded up $3.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.56. The stock had a trading volume of 1,776,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,953,094. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.79. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.07 and a beta of 1.18. Lumentum has a 52-week low of $38.29 and a 52-week high of $104.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LITE

Featured Stories