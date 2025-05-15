Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) is Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s 4th Largest Position

Point72 Italy S.r.l. lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 353.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 124,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 96,896 shares during the quarter. Marvell Technology makes up approximately 7.6% of Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Point72 Italy S.r.l.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $13,728,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,138,354,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $802,410,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 232.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,360,425 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,859,000 after acquiring an additional 6,543,132 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Marvell Technology by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,442,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,374,252,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747,982 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 30.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,157,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,784,649,000 after buying an additional 3,737,705 shares during the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.6%

MRVL stock opened at $65.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.09 and a 52-week high of $127.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.95.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is -23.53%.

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.35, for a total transaction of $638,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 87,931 shares in the company, valued at $9,351,461.85. The trade was a 6.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brad W. Buss acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 87,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,010,797. This trade represents a 3.57% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,176 shares of company stock valued at $2,111,528. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James set a $110.00 price objective on Marvell Technology in a report on Thursday, March 6th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Melius started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $188.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

