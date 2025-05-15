Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. Invests $1.70 Million in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Navigoe LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TFC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus set a $43.00 price objective on shares of Truist Financial in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Barclays reduced their price target on Truist Financial from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Truist Financial from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Truist Financial has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.06.

Truist Financial Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of TFC stock opened at $41.21 on Thursday. Truist Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.56 and a fifty-two week high of $49.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.26. The stock has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.87. Truist Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is 61.36%.

Truist Financial Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

