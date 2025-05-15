NorthRock Partners LLC Boosts Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 67.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,733 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,122 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in Union Pacific by 38.8% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. 80.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $228.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $204.66 and a 12 month high of $258.07.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.03). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 41.12%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $1.34 dividend. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 48.29%.

Several research firms have issued reports on UNP. Stephens dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $257.86.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

