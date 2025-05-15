NorthRock Partners LLC Has $2.01 Million Stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 181.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,894 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,221 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $2,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOW. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ServiceNow by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 129 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

In related news, insider Paul John Smith sold 1,184 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $980.08, for a total transaction of $1,160,414.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,120,256.32. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $804.61, for a total value of $284,831.94. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,435,554.47. This trade represents a 10.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,056 shares of company stock valued at $14,421,814. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on ServiceNow from $1,200.00 to $1,120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered ServiceNow from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $1,025.00 price target (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on ServiceNow from $1,025.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on ServiceNow from $975.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,062.50.

ServiceNow Price Performance

NYSE NOW opened at $1,029.76 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12-month low of $637.99 and a 12-month high of $1,198.09. The company has a market capitalization of $213.16 billion, a PE ratio of 150.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $853.85 and its 200-day moving average is $971.90.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.41 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 29th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

