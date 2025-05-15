Redwood Investments LLC Has $4.78 Million Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Redwood Investments LLC lessened its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 36.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 52,931 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 30,584 shares during the quarter. Walmart comprises approximately 1.3% of Redwood Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Redwood Investments LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $4,782,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC grew its position in Walmart by 1,007.7% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Financial Services LLC now owns 288 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Price Performance

NYSE WMT opened at $96.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $773.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.19. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.47 and a 52-week high of $105.30.

Walmart Announces Dividend

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The company had revenue of $180.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.83 billion. Analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. StockNews.com raised Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Walmart from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.94.

Check Out Our Latest Report on WMT

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.99, for a total transaction of $166,384.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 423,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,049,852.03. This represents a 0.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP John D. Rainey sold 2,200 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.37, for a total value of $214,214.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 632,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $61,607,751.66. This represents a 0.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 133,857 shares of company stock worth $12,444,743. Corporate insiders own 45.58% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.